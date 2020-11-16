Analyzing TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TearLab and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Accuray $382.93 million 0.92 $3.83 million ($0.08) -48.00

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TearLab and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Accuray 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accuray has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than TearLab.

Volatility & Risk

TearLab has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab -25.57% N/A -37.47% Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accuray beats TearLab on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

