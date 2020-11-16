Head-To-Head Review: easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) vs. LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares easyJet and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for easyJet and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 2 4 5 0 2.27 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares easyJet and LATAM Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $6.40 billion 0.61 $445.53 million $1.12 8.75 LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.84

easyJet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than easyJet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

easyJet beats LATAM Airlines Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.