Contrasting AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) & The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) and The Boeing (NYSE:BA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and The Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26% The Boeing -7.34% -3.08% -3.85%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AgEagle Aerial Systems and The Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A The Boeing 5 13 10 0 2.18

The Boeing has a consensus target price of $205.37, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given The Boeing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Boeing is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of The Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of The Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and The Boeing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 562.78 -$2.52 million N/A N/A The Boeing $76.56 billion 1.38 -$636.00 million ($3.47) -53.92

AgEagle Aerial Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Boeing.

Volatility & Risk

AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Boeing has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Boeing beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for strike, surveillance, and mobility, including fighter and trainer aircraft; vertical lift comprising rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; commercial derivative aircraft, such as anti-submarine and tanker aircraft; strategic defense and intelligence systems consisting of strategic missile and defense systems, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance products; satellite systems, including government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers various products and services comprising supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The Boeing Company was founded in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

