Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) vs. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Weibo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weibo $1.77 billion 5.91 $494.67 million $2.18 21.28

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Weibo 29.86% 21.27% 10.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 9 0 3.00 Weibo 1 3 2 0 2.17

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $27.89, indicating a potential upside of 69.43%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.08%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Weibo.

Summary

Weibo beats Rackspace Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications, managed security, and data services, as well as professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves automotive, digital agencies, education, energy, financial services, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, non-profit, retail, and public sectors. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, such as Super FST, Fans Headline, and Weibo Express, promoted accounts, and promoted trends and search products that enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. In addition, the company offers copyright content, such as TV channels, online video websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform, which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet product consists of red envelops and coupons that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.