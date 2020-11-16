The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 964.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 170.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 14.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

