International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.42.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 688,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

