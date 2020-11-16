TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.69.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 183.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

