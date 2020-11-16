Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on INO shares. Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $74,113,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after buying an additional 529,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.