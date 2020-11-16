Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.67 ($16.48).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) price target (down from GBX 1,585 ($20.71)) on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,373.50 ($17.94) on Monday. Compass Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,076 ($27.12). The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

