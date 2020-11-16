AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $804.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.40. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $31.28.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.