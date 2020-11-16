AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $804.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.40. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

