Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 293,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 133,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.