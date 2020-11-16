Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 366,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

