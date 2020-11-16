Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $70.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

