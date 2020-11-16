HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 382.50 ($5.00).

HSBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 372.70 ($4.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 354.38. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.88.

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.