Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.05.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 108,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,852,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 85,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

