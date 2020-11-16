Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 298,101 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

