Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $966,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

