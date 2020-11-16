C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

