Jack in the Box (JACK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $83.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $91.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

