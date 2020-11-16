Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,417 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $389.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

