General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 46.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 55.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,553,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after buying an additional 556,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

