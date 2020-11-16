Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,672.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

