YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of YogaWorks stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. YogaWorks has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $504,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.05.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform.

