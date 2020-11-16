FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reduced by Analyst

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.69). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $12.30 on Monday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $491.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prothena by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.