FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.69). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $12.30 on Monday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $491.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prothena by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

YogaWorks, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
YogaWorks, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
The Pennant Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share
The Pennant Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Decreased by William Blair
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Decreased by William Blair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report