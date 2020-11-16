FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRPL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.92, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

