The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Pennant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $49.21 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 289.47.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,324.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares in the company, valued at $79,436,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

