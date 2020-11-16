FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

PLYM stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 99,510 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

