FY2020 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Decreased by William Blair

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Palomar stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after buying an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 87.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $19,490,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 80.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $157,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $3,646,733. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.