Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 619.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $534,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

