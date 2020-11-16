FY2020 Earnings Estimate for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Issued By William Blair (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE OSW opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.74 million and a P/E ratio of 17.78. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services onboard cruse ships. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

