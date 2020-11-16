Oncorus, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($8.69) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncorus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.24). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

ONCR opened at $24.49 on Monday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

In related news, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm purchased 173,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,606,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luke Evnin purchased 151,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,268,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

