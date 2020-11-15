RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $297.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -260.60 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total value of $585,402.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $52,620,952. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

