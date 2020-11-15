Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 78.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,184 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 211,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE FCX opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

