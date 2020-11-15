Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Up 6.1%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.46. Approximately 20,016,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 32,140,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,833.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

