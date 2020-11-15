Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 820 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $159.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

