Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

