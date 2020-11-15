Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

LH stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $218.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

