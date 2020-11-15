Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,011,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $40.39 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

