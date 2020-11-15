Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Elastic by 1,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $1,624,460.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 855,684 shares of company stock valued at $89,941,138 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESTC opened at $102.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.