Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 162.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,429,000 after purchasing an additional 371,145 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,769,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,430 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

SCI opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

