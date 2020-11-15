Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,541,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.