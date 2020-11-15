Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 13,015 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

