Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $69,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,598,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares during the period.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Shares of SRC opened at $36.40 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.