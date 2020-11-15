Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $20.06 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

