Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

