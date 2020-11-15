First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,678 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Solar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,239 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $5,616,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,339,734 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

