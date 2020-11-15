Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $268,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $443,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

