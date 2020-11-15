Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

