Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 186.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,224.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $167.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

