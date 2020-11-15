Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.01 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Post were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Post by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

